‘She’s doing really well’: Family give update on child who fell in lake at Ingoldmells leisure park

Family of a child who fell in a lake at a leisure park in Ingoldmells have spoken out to end rumours on social media that she has died.

The three-year-old little girl is receiving specialist care in hospital after tripping over a tree stump while playing with other children and falling into the water.

“There were four adults on the veranda of a caravan and we had been drinking coffee,” their aunt who pulled the three-year-old out of the water told the Standard. ”It all happened in a split second.

“Her seven-year-old sister jumped in after her but has medical issues of her own and can’t swim, Somehow she managed to get out and alert us - she’s our little hero.

“Her other auntie performed CPR on the three-year-old, who was airlifted to hospital.

“It’s been a very distressing time for us and comments on social media have been very upsetting - especially the ones saying she died.

“We just want everyone to know she is doing really well.”

Police say they were made aware of the incident at the Waterside Leisure Park in Anchor Lane at 5.26pm last night.

The police statement said one of the children is receiving specialist care in hospital “and is stable”.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

“We continue to work closely with the family and the site to understand how this incident has occurred,” police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 334 of 10/04.