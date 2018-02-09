Share your views on improvements to Lincolnshire Coastal Highway

Lincolnshire County Council is encouraging people to get in touch with their views on improving the Lincolnshire Coastal Highway route, which runs from the A1 along the A46 to Lincoln and then through the A158 to Skegness.

The identified route also includes the A57 from the county boundary to where it joins the A46 in Lincoln.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for Highways, said: “Following from the successful engagement sessions we had with local leaders, businesses and groups last month, we want to hear from everyone else that travels or lives along the coastal highway route.

“Those interested in sharing their thoughts and views about the challenges, opportunities and potential improvements to sections of the identified Lincolnshire Coastal Highway can email majorprojects@lincolnshire.gov.uk by Friday February 23 to have their ideas added to the ones we’ve previously received.

“Later this month, we’ll start sifting through this diverse longlist, which already includes reducing congestion at key pinch points, improved signage and making the route more cycle-friendly, to create a shortlist of projects to carry forward.

“The final stage will then be to create an overall strategy for the corridor ahead of identifying funding opportunities so improvements can be made.”

The Lincolnshire Coastal Highway is designed to support a range of economic sectors, both across the county and locally, and will have different benefits to different parts of the economy.

Coun Davies added: “We really want to stress that this project is in its very early stages and, until we have a final plan in place for the corridor, it’s impossible to say how much will be spent on improvements to the Lincolnshire Coastal Highway.

“This will be dependent on what potential projects come out of the research we’re carrying out, as well as what type of funding opportunities are available in the future.”

• For more information about the Lincolnshire Coastal Highway and other major highways projects, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.