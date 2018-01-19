Sex offender from near Spilsby fined after failing to report to police

A sex offender who failed to make his annual report to the police station has been fined by magistrates in Boston.

Johnathan Thomas Smith, 51, of The Square, Toynton All Saints, admitted failing to complete his annual notification by October 11, a requirement under the terms of his registration under the Sexual Offences Act, prosecutor Jim Clare said.

He told the magistrates that Smith had been on the Sex Offenders’ Register since October 2016 and had been advised on three occasions during the year that he needed to make his annual notification by October 11.

When he was interviewed about his failure, he told officers that he had forgotten as he had been trying to sort out his benefits.

Mitigating, Tony Davies said Smith thought the due date was November 20 and because he had problems with his benefits and his brother had just died, he forgot.

The magistrates told Smith it was a serious offence but a fine was the lowest penalty they could impose.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.