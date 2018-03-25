See who the Skegness area finalists are in the East Lindsey business awards

The finalists for this year’s East Lindsey Business Awards have been announced, with a number of Skegness-area companies making the cut.

The event – held for the first time last year – will take place at at Skegness’ Southview Park Hotel on on Friday, April 27.

It is being organised and hosted by Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce and East Lindsey District Council.

Simon Beardsley, chief executive at the chamber of commerce, said: “This is the first year that Lincolnshire Chamber have been involved in the East Lindsey Awards and on behalf of myself and the judging panel I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who applied this year.

“We were certainly impressed with the high standard of applications which demonstrates the wide variety of skills, expertise and work being achieved within East Lindsey.”

Growth and promotions service manager at the council James Gilbert said: “We’ve got an amazing business community in East Lindsey and we’ve seen some really high quality applications from our businesses this year. So I want to say thank you to all those who applied for making the Awards incredibly competitive and a big congratulations to all those who have done incredibly well and been selected as finalists.”

The finalists are:

l Accommodation Provider of the Year: Brackenborough Hall Coach House, Ingoldmells Holidays, The Railway Tavern

l Best New Business Idea/Concept: Lincolnshire Aqua Park, Lincs Yoga Studio, Bottomley Gin

l Excellence in Customer Care: Forrester Boyd, Croft Estate Agents, Lincolnshire Aqua Park

l Independent Retailer of the Year: Best First Aid, Hunts Coaches, Post and Pantry

l Best Place to Eat: Rachels Café, The Ranch, The Railway Tavern

l Lifetime Achievement in Business: Helen Grant from H and J Arts and Crafts, Barbara Hobson from Hobson Industries, Janet Stubbs from Woodthorpe Leisure Park, Sue Maltby from MTAG, Richard and Duncan Yeadon from Natureland, Karen Shepperd from People First

l Manufacturer of the Year: Bottomley Gin, MTAG

l Visitor Attraction of the Year: Tattershall Park Farm, Cadwell Park, Embassy Theatre, Natureland

l Young Business Owner of the Year: H and J Arts and Crafts, JB’s Auto Body and Paint, and Turtle Tots

Tickets (£40+VAT per person or £400+VAT for a table of 10) from www.lincs-chamber.co.uk or 01522 523333.

Sponsorship enquiries to 01522 523333.