See what’s on over Bank Holiday in Skegness area

The sun is out so make the most of the Bank Holiday with a trip to the seaside. There’s lots going on - take a look at our guide:

SATURDAY

Scooter rally in Skegness, various locations.

Tractor Weekend, Hardy’s Animal Farm, Ingoldmells.

May Day fun at the Village Church Farm including Fun Fair, Lincolnshire Oil Engines, Classic Cars, Stalls and more

Rockability Weekend, Dunes Comples, Mablethorpe

Star Wars Day, the Hildreds Centre, Skegness

Food and Drink Festival, Batemans Brewery, Wainfleet

SUNDAY

Scooter rally in Skegness, various locations.

Tractor Weekend, Hardy’s Animal Farm, Ingoldmells.

May Day fun at the Village Church Farm including Fun Fair, Lincolnshire Oil Engines, Classic Cars, Stalls and more

Food and Drink Festival, Batemans Brewery, Wainfleet

Vote for Emily! Emily Massingbird Re-enactment, Gunby Hall.

Family Fun Weekend, Lincolnshire Wolds Railway.

Rookie Bangers and much more, Skegness Raceway.

One Night of Queen, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm

MONDAY

Scooter rally in Skegness, various locations.

Tractor Weekend, Hardy’s Animal Farm, Ingoldmells.

May Day fun at the Village Church Farm including Fun Fair, Lincolnshire Oil Engines, Classic Cars, Stalls and more

Food and Drink Festival, Batemans Brewery, Wainfleet

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners class from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, and an improvers class from 2.30pm to 3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

Vote for Emily! Emily Massingbird Re-enactment, Gunby Hall.

Family Fun Weekend, Lincolnshire Wolds Railway.

Brisca F2 Stock Cars and much more, Skegness Raceway.

TUESDAY

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.