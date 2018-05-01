See what’s on over Bank Holiday in Skegness area

The sun is out so make the most of the Bank Holiday with a trip to the seaside. There’s lots going on - take a look at our guide:
SATURDAY
Scooter rally in Skegness, various locations.
Tractor Weekend, Hardy’s Animal Farm, Ingoldmells.
May Day fun at the Village Church Farm including Fun Fair, Lincolnshire Oil Engines, Classic Cars, Stalls and more
Rockability Weekend, Dunes Comples, Mablethorpe
Star Wars Day, the Hildreds Centre, Skegness
Food and Drink Festival, Batemans Brewery, Wainfleet
SUNDAY
Scooter rally in Skegness, various locations.
Tractor Weekend, Hardy’s Animal Farm, Ingoldmells.
May Day fun at the Village Church Farm including Fun Fair, Lincolnshire Oil Engines, Classic Cars, Stalls and more
Food and Drink Festival, Batemans Brewery, Wainfleet
Vote for Emily! Emily Massingbird Re-enactment, Gunby Hall.
Family Fun Weekend, Lincolnshire Wolds Railway.
Rookie Bangers and much more, Skegness Raceway.
One Night of Queen, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm
MONDAY
Scooter rally in Skegness, various locations.
Tractor Weekend, Hardy’s Animal Farm, Ingoldmells.
May Day fun at the Village Church Farm including Fun Fair, Lincolnshire Oil Engines, Classic Cars, Stalls and more
Food and Drink Festival, Batemans Brewery, Wainfleet
Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4
Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners class from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, and an improvers class from 2.30pm to 3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.
Vote for Emily! Emily Massingbird Re-enactment, Gunby Hall.
Family Fun Weekend, Lincolnshire Wolds Railway.
Brisca F2 Stock Cars and much more, Skegness Raceway.
TUESDAY
Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.
Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.