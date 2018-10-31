See what new building planned for Tower Pavilion site in Skegness looks like

“A building full of light” is how plans for the site of a dilapidated pavilion in Skegness have been described.

Long-awaited artist’s impressions of the new £1.5m community hub in Tower Gardens have now been released, following two public consultations and a 4.7 per cent rise in the local precept to cover the cost.

The Tower Pavion in Skegness is expected to be demolished in December. ANL-181029-140137001

Skegness Town Council has remained committed to replacing the pavilion in Tower Gardens, in spite of a massive disappointment when proposals for a £2million community hub - incorporating cafe and museum - were rejected by the Coastal Communities Fund in April last year.

The new plans for a £1.5million community hub include a function room for events and weddings, a cafe, facilities for the disabled and an office for the town council expected to take up just 20 per cent of the building.

In addition, the project includes the transfer to Skegness Town Council by East Lindsey District Council of the whole of Tower Gardens, including all the associated assets, together with the Scarbrough Avenue car park.

Town clerk Steve Larner said they were delighted to finally be close to delivering the project.

“We have listened to what the residents in Skegness wanted and they have told us that they want Skegness to take back control of its assets.

“Not only will we be building a community hub for the residents of the town to enjoy, but we are also taking back control of the whole of the Tower Gardens.

“I am extremely proud of my team and the council for working together to deliver this project. It has been an extraordinary amount of work taken many hours outside normal working, but our final plans have been unanimously voted for, which shows the extent of the commitment for the project.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Sid Dennis said: “There has been a feeing throughout Skegness that people want to take charge of their own destiny. This is what we are doing, taking charge and looking after Skegness people.

“It will be a building full of light, modern and energy efficient and something that will be a credit for the community.”

DEMOLITION OF TOWER PAVILION

Demolition of the historic Tower Pavilion which dates back to Victorian times, is expected to take place in December and will no doubt be a sad time for the campaigners who have tried to save the original building.

Although the current plans do not include a heritage centre which formed part of the previous design, this has not been ruled out for the future, subject to successful applications for funding.

However, some artefacts will be preserved during the demolition process.

Town clerk Steve Larner said: “The building contains some iconic pieces of steelwork, and we will be looking to keep these and incorporate them either as displays in the gardens or a museum, which could form part of phase two of the project.”