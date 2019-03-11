See in pictures how Spilsby became playground of light

Hundreds of people flocked to Spilsby at the weekend to immerse themselves in a playground of projected light and haunting music.

Landmarks such as St James’ Church, the Methodist Church and the statue of Spilsby’s famous explorer Sir John Franklin were bathed in stunning colour, encouraging passers-by to stop and explore the many installations spread across the town centre.

The Sir John Franklin statue was bathed in colour at Spilsby Light Night. Photos: John Aron. ANL-191103-113031001

Inspired by Different Light Collective, Spilsby Light Night is a new project - and according to the Mayor of Spilsby Coun Mark Gale it couldn’t have gone better.

“Normally in the evening at weekends you would hardly see anyone walking about, but the town was buzzing,” said Coun Gale. “As a pilot event it was a tremendous success - especially on the Saturday night when there were groups of 20 and 30 people all over town.

“The organisers did a fabulous job, but big credit should also go to the businesses who got involved and stayed open, the schools and churches who took part and the volunteers to turned out to help people - as well as the visitors themselves who contributed to the fantastic atmosphere and were able to see what Spilsby has to offer.”

The event was funded primarily by Arts Council England but with extra support from Spilsby Town Council, Spilsby Business Partnership, Spilsby Sessions House and various other local businesses, including Acorn Print and Countryside Art.

Projection installations stretched from Spilsby Sessions House (Spilsby Theatre) in the west to the Spilsby Methodist Church in the East.

There was a colour clock on the side of the Post Office, the chance to draw ‘digitally’ onto the front of the Sessions House, a series of projected mazes onto the White Hart’s car park and even a piano in the Market Place with light tubes next to it that change colour when music is played.

Children and adults from across the town had also been busy decorating glass jars in all shapes and sizes that were placed around the steps of the Buttercross in the Market Place. On the nights they were able to decorate jars at a stall near Bijoux Café as well as inside the Methodist Church.

At the New Life Church there was be a space-themed Sensory Gazebo made by staff and students from Eresby School and outside there was some shadow play against

St James' Church lit for Spilsby Light Night.. ANL-191103-113155001

the white wall.

Specially commissioned artwork, created by London-based artist Will Lindley, inspired by the Willoughby Chapel in St James’ Church and made with students from King Edward VI Academy and Spilsby Primary Academy, were projected inside St James’ Church and outside on the tower. Visitors were able to sit and watch while relaxing to a mesmerising soundtrack.

All of the work made by local students that inspired these pieces went on display inside the Methodist Church.

Simon Hollingworth, a member of the Different Light Collective and was the Creative Producer for Spilsby Light Night, said: “On behalf of the Different Light Team, I would like to say a massive thank you, not only to all those people and organisations who helped us stage the Light Night, but also to all the hundreds of people who supported this new venture by bringing their family and friends out – especially on Friday when it was so wet!

Norreen Simms and Lola Murray age 5 at Spilsby Light Night. ANL-191103-113827001

“It was an event in Spilsby by the people of Spilsby.

“We were absolutely delighted with the turnout over both nights and we have received loads of feedback forms from people saying that they hope it happens again next year.

“We must just say a huge thank you too to Arts Council England who financially supported the project and without whose help the event would never have taken place.

“We will take some time now to reflect on what went well and what we could do better and then start the process of trying to secure funding to ensure that Spilsby Light Night becomes a fixture in the town’s calendar.”

