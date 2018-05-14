SECWHA appoints new chairman

An association promoting holiday accommodation excellence has appointed a new chairman.

Mike Bradberry succeeds Bill Hutchinson who resigned for personal reasons.

Mr Bradberry has a wealth of experience in tourism and leisure sector. He has worked throughout UK and was employed by Bourne Leisure, prior to taking up his current post as general manager at Richmond Holiday Centre almost 10 years ago.

He said: “I am delighted to have been elected and I am looking forward to continuing the excellent work of our previous chairman. I have been a member of the executive committee for some time and am excited to continue to progress the association. As general manager at Richmond, I have been involved with Caterex for several years and am keen for the show to continue and flourish.”

“All our new websites are now operational, and I believe, they showcase, not only the work of the association, but also promote our members businesses.

“Our new accommodation leaflet has been well received and we will be starting work on 2019 edition very shortly.

“I am passionate about this beautiful area and am keen to help promote it and the excellent accommodation our members offer. I know there are challenges ahead but, with the excellent team around me, I am confident we will achieve our aims.”