SEA DRAMA as good samaritan rescues children on dinghy floating out to sea

A member of the public risked his own life to save three children from a ‘potentially serious’ situation off the coast of Ingoldmells at the weekend.

Skegness Coastguard were called out to the scene at around 2pm on Saturday.

Three children had drifted out to sea on an inflatable dinghy - and seeing the danger they faced, a man walking nearby rushed to their aid.

Witnesses said the tide was quickly sweeping the children out to sea when the man swam out to safely pull them back ashore.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Skegness said: “This was a potentially serious situation. These inflatable toys are not safe on the sea and should only be used in swimming pools.”

They added that the children were ‘checked over’ and safety advice was given to the three, and their parents.

The man who pulled them ashore was also checked over, but did not require any medical attention.