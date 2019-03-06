SCREAMS as Peter Andre surprises diners at this Skegness restaurant

Stunned diners at a Skegness restaurant looked up from their meals on Sunday to see Peter Andre walking in surrounded by bodyguards.

The singer and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here star visited Italian restaurant San Rufo’s with his entourage for a bite to eat.

Andre poses for a photo with San Rufo staff member Servet.

Owner Alex Bushi said he was in the back cooking when he heard screaming and rushed out thinking someone had ‘collapsed on the floor’.

“Everybody was screaming so I thought somebody had collapsed on the floor. But then I saw it was Peter Andre.

“Two of his bodyguards had come into the building first, and then followed by Peter. He was in a group of 12.”

Andre ordered calamari squid for starter and a pasta meal for his main.

Peter Andre at the Skegness restaurant.

Alex added: “He was really friendly and very happy to have photos taken with our staff and customers.”

Andre was in town to perform at Butlins as part of his UK tour which is celebrating his 25 years in showbiz.

The restaurant, in Roman Bank, has just re-opened after six days of renovation works.

Last week, it attracted comedy double-act Dick and Dom for a meal. The pair are also said to be performing at Butlins.