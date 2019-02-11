Schools in Skegness are ‘raising standards’

The Regional Schools Commissioner for East Midlands and the Humber has praised two local academies for raising standards and their commitment to teaching.

John Edwards recently visited Skegness Academy and Beacon Primary Academy, who are sponsored by Greenwood Academies Trust.

Mr Edwards visited Skegness Academy to hear how senior leaders and staff at both schools are raising standards, their commitment to teaching and how they are developing greater collaboration as part of the Department for Education’s Transforming Schools Pilot Project.

He also saw first-hand the commitment of staff at Beacon Primary Academy to ensure that pupils fulfil their potential.

Gaining an in-depth understanding of schools in the region is of the utmost importance to Mr Edwards, as he supports high-quality academy trusts.

Mr Edwards said: “It was a real pleasure spending time meeting the Greenwood Academies Trust team at Beacon Primary Academy and Skegness Academy. It was particularly good to hear from local leaders about the real benefit to their schools of the support they receive from the trust, and their huge commitment to delivering high quality education – their passion, drive and determination really shone through.”

Wayne Norrie, chief executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “We hugely value the commitment of the RSC to raising education standards across the region.”