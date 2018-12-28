School teacher’s Christmas gift for baby unit

Early Years Foundation Stage teacher Beccy Sharpe recently gave birth early to her son, Ruben, at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

Her son spent 19 days being cared for by the neonatal team at the hospital.

Beccy, from Boston, worked at the Richmond School in Skegness with with Mrs Angie Hill, who sadly passed away unexpectedly a year ago.

Angie’s son George. aged 21, also spent time on the unit when he was born.

The EYFS team decided to have a collection during the Reception Year Nativity and raised £100, which was donated by Beccy on the ward in memory of Angie and also to thank them for their care. consideration and commitment to the babies they look after.