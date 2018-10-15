School in Spilsby working hard to re-open after storm damage

Children were sent home from Spilsby Primary Academy this morning following storm damage over the weekend.

In a statement, the school said: “Unfortunately with the weather this weekend, we have had a flood which has entered the roof and damaged the fire alarm system, which means we have had to take advice and make the difficult decision to close today.

“As you are aware we do not take this decision lightly and appreciate the impact but we have no choice. The children who have already been dropped off are being sent home.”

However, it was still good news for Years 3 and 4 who were expecting to go on a school trip to Yorkshire Wildlife Park and were told to turn up as usual.

Electricians and roofers are now at the school and headteacher Andy Clarke says they are hoping to open again tomorrow.

Water came in through the roof and down the walls, soaking the carpets in two offices, the photocopying room and the central foyer.

He said: “When we discovered the flood it was just 20 minutes before we were expecting the breakfast club to arrive but thankfully the word had got around so we didn’t have to turn many people away.

“We have electricians and roofers in now so hopefully we will be open again tomorrow.”