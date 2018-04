A school in Skegness has been marking St George’s Day with special lessons.

Year 3 at the Richmond School listened to and joined in with the poem Jerusalem with Fran Worthington and Sarah O’Dare.

Year 3 at the Richmond School, Skegness, during their guided reading activities on St George's Day. ANL-180423-153829001

They then discussed the importance of the date.

