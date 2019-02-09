'Say it with a sausage' this Valentine's Day, says M&S

A special great British banger is flying off the shelves at local M&S stores to bring some romance into the lives of customers this Valentine's Day.

There is still a huge selection of chocolates, flowers, cards and Prosecco, but you may have to be there early to find the new edition for February 14th - a heart-shaped 'Love Sausage'.

M&S are hoping to bring a little romance into the lives of their customers with a 'Love Sausage'.

Experts at M&S, which has stores in Skegness and Boston, are having some fun This Valentine’s Day and letting customers ‘say it with sausages’ as well as flowers.

They tell us the new heart shaped Love Sausage is the ultimate meaty delight for Valentine’s breakfast in bed, made with outdoor-bred pork sausage and wrapped in outdoor-bred streaky bacon.

Apparently the recipe includes a hint of truffle – a natural aphrodisiac to put a smile on your Valentine’s face!

With M&S expecting to sell over 15,000, customers up and down the UK are expected to have the best Valentine’s Day breakfast EVER! The Love Sausage is also handily packed in a baking tray, to save time on washing up.

There was only one Love Sausage' left on the shelves at the M&S store in Skegness.

A M&S spokesperson said: “We’re encouraging customers to start the fun of Valentine’s Day celebrations early with a Love Sausage for breakfast. The recipe includes a hint of delicious truffle to make it extra special and my top tip is to crack two eggs into the centre of the heart, eight minutes before serving for the breakfast of dreams.”

At the Skegness Foodstore in Burgh Road there was only one left when our reporter popped in for a sample. One staff member said the Love Sausage had been flying off the shelves. But would they make you feel the love? A customer told us "There is nothing like bangers and mash to put a smile on my husband's face so I'm hoping it's a winner."

So os M&S. The retailer is expecting it to be a big hit on social media and is encouraging customers to share using the hashtag #LoveSausage