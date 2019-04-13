Say cheese -cake! Fantasy Island’s new desserts will leave you s-creaming for more

Fantasy Island at Ingoldmells isn’t the most obvious place for a coffee and cake stop - . but their new desserts are set to leave you s-creaming for more.

As part of the theme park’s new plan to bring the food offer in-house and source locally, internationally award-winning Lady B’s cheescakes are now on sale at the Arcade Bar & Cafe.

It's a hard job but someone has to do it. Reporter Chrissie Redford and friend Viv Barker about to sample the Lady B's cheesecake on offer at the Arcade Bar & Cafe at Fantasy Island. ANL-191204-170209001

While the children play in the arcade or go bowling, you could now be enjoying a cup of Costa coffee and a choice of as many as six different cheesecakes made especially for Fantasy Island by Lady B’s Cupcakery in Mablethorpe.

We went along on the day the new Ice Mountain rollercoaster opened and staff were especially excited about the one that had been made for them decorated with snowballs and sugar ice.

Our choice included Cream Egg, made especially for Easter, Eton Mess with real strawberry, Chocolate Orange, New York Vanilla, Banoffee (with real banana) and Lemon - and yes, we got to sample every one.

Each one light and creamy, it was difficult to choose a favourite but so nice to have such a lot of choice that is homemade.

The Olive Tree restaurant is now run by Fantasy Island offering an Italian menu including stone baked pizza. ANL-191204-170411001

Steve Jones, the food and beverage manager at Fantasy Island, explained the theme park has exciting plans for the food outlets.

“We want to raise standards and are now sourcing our food locally. So we have Lady B’s cheesecakes from Mablethorpe, which have been going down a storm, and our meat for burgers etc comes from Kirk’s Butchers in Skegness.

“In addition we are becoming more environmentally friendly and plastic free, so we have stopped using plastic straws and have started buying our milk in large recyclable bags rather than the smaller plastic containers.”

So far, Fantasy Island has taken control of

1 Explorers Bar

2 Arcade Bar & Café

3 The Olive Tree

All information including menus can be found by visiting www.fantasyislandresort.co.uk/park-info/food-drink/