Salute at Skegness school to Superheroes of the past

Pupils at a Skegness primary school have travelled back in time to learn about Florence Nightingale as part of their ‘Superhero’ studies. Years One and Two have been learning about different types of superhero this term, having explored the work of the police, the Fire and Ambulance services and the Ambucopter.

Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School, said: “We thought it important to deliver the message of Florence Nightingale and the men and women who gave their lives in the Crimean war.

Pupils from the Richmond School in Skegness dressed up as nurses and soldiers during the 'Superhero' studies. ANL-180902-150911001

“The pupils dressed up as nurses or soldiers.”