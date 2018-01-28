Rush is on to join the Redcoats at Butlins in Skegness

Crushed ice splattered across the counter as I half filled the cocktail shaker wanting to impress the bar staff.

Recruitment day at Butlins in Skegness presented lots of ‘have a go’ opportunities for people and making a mojito - even a ‘mock’ one - was not to be missed.

The Skyline Pavilion at Butlins in Skegness where the recruitment day was held. ANL-180117-180010001

Fortunately I managed to add the mojito mix and lime juice and give it a good shake without any more mishaps. Once poured into the cooled glass with a sprig of mint and slice of lime, it looked and tasted pretty good, even if I say it myself.

Catering team leader Glyn Price politely agreed - well the one thing you find out about the team leaders at Butlins is they are all so nice and if you do make a mess they are happy to train you so that you get it right in the end.

Jo Richardson, of Skegness, didn’t have my problem. His mock Brazilian Breeze was perfectly executed with absolutely no mess.

Glyn said: “He did a really good job. All I did was watch him.”

Job hopefuls talk to staff at Butlins in Skegness about the opportunities on offer. ANL-180117-180050001

Jo admitted he had some experience working behind the bar at the Assembly Rooms in Boston - but said he was impressed by what he had seen at the recruitment fair.

“I’ve been really impressed with Butlins. There’s a good atmosphere here and you don’t find that everywhere. I really hope I get a job.”

Around 140 jobs were on offer across 42 different roles - and many hopefuls turned up early to get ahead of the game.

The 120 successful applicants so far will join the team of 1,350 seasonal workers, 900 of them working 52 weeks a year. The event in the Skyline Pavilion was organised by HR operations manager Sally Dowling.

Reporter Chrissie Redford samples the mock mojito she made with the help of bar staff at Butlins. Not bad for a first go! ANL-180117-180022001

“We are delighted with the response,” said Sally. “There hasn’t been a recruitment day like this for a few years.

“It’s a great way for people to see what we do, especially those who are local as there are still many who have never been to Butlins.”

A message across the wall in the ladies toilets - ‘You are never fully dressed without a smile’ - would have given any job hopefuls a clue into what working at Butlins is about, even before heading to the busy interview rooms.

Lifeguard in Splash Waterworld Mitch Bardovskis summed it up while demonstrating some lifesaving.

Lifeguard Mitch Bardovskir loves working at Butlins so much he came back and says he's going nowhere. ANL-180119-120638001

Mitch worked at Butlins for four years before moving to Leeds to be a gas engineer and then returning.

He said: “I’ve never known a place like it. There are not many jobs like this where you look forward to going to work.

“The team leaders are really helpful and want to help you succeed. There are lots of opportunities to progress too. I’m staying this time.”

Beauty therapist Lona Willoughby gives colleague Annallee Raynor a head massage to demonstrate one aspect of the treatments on offer in the Butlins Spa. ANL-180119-120650001

Cherys Drakett of Mablethorpe (right) puts some flower power into impressing courtyard team leader Sharon Spencer with her towel folding ability. ANL-180119-120539001

Cherys Drakett of Mablethorpe is on the clock having a go at making a bed at the Butlins Recruitment Fair. ANL-180119-120552001

First College work closely with Butlins on recruitment and had representatives Rebecca Barker and Ruth Robertson at the event to promote training opportunities. ANL-180119-120605001

Serving holidaymakers is just one aspect of the role of the catering team. Team leader James Wignal and chef Toby Wilton set an area up for a corporate event and let job hopefuls have a go too. ANL-180119-120615001