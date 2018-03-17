Rumours ‘untrue’: No plans to move Jolly Fisherman statue from railway station in Skegness

Officials have confirmed the Jolly Fisherman statue that has welcomed thousands of visitors outside the railway station in Skegness is not to be moved.

Rumours that time is running out for Jolly were circulating around town last week - ironically alleging the mascot first made famous by a John Hassall poster in 1908 for Great Northern Railway was no longer wanted there.

An East Midlands Trains spokesman, said: “There are no plans to remove the Jolly Fisherman statue from Skegness station. We had informally discussed with the Town Council whether there was a better location elsewhere in the town, but we are happy to keep it at the station.”