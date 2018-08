Firefighters were called to wasteland in Skegness last night where a amall quantity of rubbish was on fire.

A crew from Skegness was alerted about the fire on Richmond Drive just after 9pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “@SkegnessFire used a water backpack to extinguish a small quantity of rubbish that was on fire on wasteland on Richmond Drive, Skegness.”