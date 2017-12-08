Rowing students show muscle

Students at a school in Spilsby have been showing their muscle in a ‘Rowvember’ challenge.

Over 4,280 students took part in the ‘challenge, which invites students from the network’s secondary academies to compete against each other in an indoor rowing challenge throughout November.

During a number of after-school rowing sessions, house competitions and staff vs. students contests, students rowed an incredible 2,894,284m; the equivalent of rowing the whole length of England twice.

Spilsby’s King Edward VI Academy received the ‘Rowvember Impact Award’ for their outstanding dedication, as more than 90 per cent of students took part in this year’s challenge. Twenty-six students from nearby Eresby Special School also took part.

Alice Page, Sports Enrichment Coordinator at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “The scale of our ‘Rowvember’ challenge this year has been amazing. Compared to last year, we have seen almost double the amount of students taking part; with 56% of girls and 66% of boys from across the Trust’s secondary schools getting involved.

“We are also delighted to have seen students from our brand-new secondary school, Bobby Moore Academy in London, compete throughout ‘Rowvember’. This was an incredible opportunity for the Year 7 students, some of whom had never tried rowing before, to take advantage of the new indoor rowing machines that were recently delivered to the academy.”