Rotary Club’s efforts helping to save lives in Skegness

Plans by Skegness Rotary Club to install 17 life-saving defibrillators in the town are one step closer to completion thanks to a recent donation.

The Residents Association at Barratt Court in Skegness has donated £1,500 - helping the Rotary Club to achieve their goal.

“This is an ongoing project for us,” said Rotary chairman Norman Prime. “Working alongside LIVES, we have been raising money to provide and install public-access defibrillators in strategic positions throughout the town. Thirteen have been bought and installed in the last year, with four more scheduled to be fitted in the coming weeks.”

Defibrillators increase survival rates after cardiac arrest from just six per cent to 74 per cent when used promptly and combined with CPR.

Mr Prime added: “For the past year, Radio Lincolnshire has been promoting CPR training following the collapse of one of their young newsreaders. Recognising this need for tuition, the Rotary Club and LIVES have organised comprehensive training for 160 children from eight schools in Skegness, in both defibrillator operation and CPR.” This took place yesterday (Tuesday).

Rotarian Andrew Downing said: “The first unit we installed in Skegness was used three times within the first three months - and definitely saved at least one life.

“We are hoping more local businesses will get involved by assisting with the costs of purchasing more defibrillators and 24-hour access cabinets to combine with our fund-raising efforts. Sites in good locations for the units to be installed are also required.

“We are lucky that local electricial firm Hallgate Electrical are fitting the cabinets for us at cost price to help us reduce overall costs.”

l The Rotary Club’s next fundraising event is their annual ‘Swimarathon’ being held at Fresh Fitness Swimming Pool on Tuesday, February 25.

To support Skegness Rotary Club call 01507 601885.