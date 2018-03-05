Roadworks due to start in Skegness are delayed due to weather

Repairs planned for the road to Gibraltar Point in Skegness this week have been delayed due to adverse weather

Flooding has damaged an area of carriageway near the yacht club, meaning it now has to be resurfaced. The team will also be carrying out works on the nearby verges.

The rescheduled start of the works will be announced later in the work.

A highways spokesperson said: “We want to get these repairs done before the start of the main visitor season. We’ll be doing as much of the work as possible overnight to minimise the disruption, but we will need to do some during the daytime. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”

For the latest news on roadworks taking place across the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.