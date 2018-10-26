Road near Boston closed following serious collision

The A1121 near Boston has been closed following a serious accident.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Boardsides about 5.30am this morning, where a black Ford Focus had been in collision with a white moped.

The moped rider has been seriously injured.

The A1121 is closed whilst police investigate the cause of the collision and the vehicles are removed.

Anyone who was in the area before 5.30am this morning and saw either the black Ford Focus or the white moped before the collision or saw the collision itself is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 42 of 26th October.

We will update these details later in the morning.