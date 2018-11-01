Road in Skegness to close for resurfacing

Motorists are being warned of diversions that will be in place when resurfacing takes place on a Skegness road.

Works are set to begin on Sandbeck Avenue on Monday, November 26, and expected to be completed on Friday, November 30.

The improvements will be carried out during the daytime, with the road closed to traffic and a local diversion in place.

In addition, no parking will be allowed between the Richmond Drive and Briar Way junctions for the duration of the project.

A highways spokesperson said: “We’ll be working hard to keep any impact on residents and motorists to a minimum, and would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.

“However, the road will be in a much better condition once we’re done, so the short-term disruption will be worth it.”

For the latest news on roadworks across the county, visit the Lincolnshire County Council website here. www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks