An air ambulance was called to the scene of a collision in Ingoldmells this afternoon.

The AA reported an incident involving a motorbike and a car and said traffic was slow moving on Sea Lane both ways between A52 High Street and Hurdman Way, not too far from Glebe Park.

Liam Sharon Molloy posted a picture of the air ambulance on Facebook and said it was believed the accident had involved a predestrian who is a Fantasy Island employee.

