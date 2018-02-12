Road closed after collision ‘involving bus’ on A158 at High Toynton

Motorists are being warned to avoid the A158 at High Toynton following reports of a road traffic collision shortly before 4pm today (Monday).

Horncastle Police tweeted: “A158 closed at Thunkers Hollow, east of Horncastle. Please avoid and follow local diversions.

“The Stagecoach number 56 (bus) route is affected.”

An AA traffic report added that the accident ‘involving a car and a bus’ was affecting traffic between Hagworthingham and Horncastle.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed: “The A158 has been closed and will remain closed for the next few hours.”

• If you have any information, call police on 101 and quote incident number 263 of February 12.

• More on this story as we have it.