Road blocked near Alford after collision

Lincolnshire Police and the AA are reporting that the A111 Sutton Road, between Bilsby and Markby, is closed due to an accident this afternoon (Thursday, March 28).

Lincolnshire Police tweeted: “Sutton Road, Markby, Alford - This road is currently blocked and will be for the foreseeable future.”

A report on the AA Traffic News website added: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A1111 Sutton Road, both ways at B1449 Thurlby Road. Road blocked as of 2.45pm, affecting traffic between Alford and Markby.”

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for further information.

More on this story as we have it.