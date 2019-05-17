RNLI volunteers prepare for Bank Holiday with relief lifeboat

RNLI volunteers in Skegness are preparing for the Bank Holiday after collecting a relief lifeboat.

The Joel and April Grunnill headed for Lowestoft on Wednesday, where it was transported to the all weather centre in Poole for maintenance work.

A spokesman for the RNLI posted on Facebook: "There are currently right Shannon class lifeboats in the relief fleet,

"These boats plug the gap in our ability to respond to call outs when, as in this instance, our station lifeboat is taken away for essential maintenance and upgrades .

"We expect to have lifeboat 13-07 RNLB Reg for about four weeks."

RNLI lifeguards begin training on the beach on Monday, ahead of going 'live' .for the Bank Holiday. They will patrol the beach for the summer season until September.