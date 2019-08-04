RNLI teamwork helps save life in Ingoldmells

The teamwork of two RNLI lifeguards has been praised for saving a life in Ingoldmells.

Today (Sunday) one of the beach lifeguards called Liam rescued a man 800m offshore at Ingoldmells. The man had been swimming out and became extremely tired and drifted another 800m along the coast, outside the flags.

RNLI lifeguard Lewis.

Liam helped him back to shore using a rescue board where his condition worsened.

Another RNLI lifegiard called Lewis then arrived with a first aid kit and assisted with medical attention. He provided the casualty with oxygen whilst monitoring him as they waited for East Midlands Ambulance Service.

RNLI Lifeguards East of England posted on Facebook: "Good teamwork all round! #999family"