RNLI lifeboat launched to man who fell from boat at Skegness

Skegness RNLI Lifeboat was launched yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon to reports of a man in the sea.

The callout came as other emergency services were in town on a training operation.

A spokesman for the RNLI said the Coastguard alerted the volunteer crew at 2.14pm.

Her said: “We were tasked by the coastguard to reports of a person in the water approx 200m out to sea from the beach at the boat compound at South Parade car park.

“RNLI lifeboat crew were required to perform emergency casualty care on a casualty and also fetch a small boat drifting south on the incoming tide.”

At this time there has been no official confirmation of the condition of the man.

On the previous evening, the emergencency services were again called to action ahead of a training exercise.

A statement by the Coastguard said: “Just as we were about to start our training we was tasked to a person entering the sea who was intoxicated.

“The Skegness Lifeboat crew also on exercise spotted the male and stopped him .

“We took the male of the beach to await police who made sure the male was taken home.”