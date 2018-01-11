RNLI in Skegness ‘gobsmacked’ by generous donation

A Lincolnshire based housing group has boosted Skegness RNLI with a donation of £4,469.43 to help them continue their lifesaving work.

Lace Housing, a voluntary, non-profit making association, announced the donation at their 18th annual awards evening for its staff and volunteers.

The money was handed over to the local lifeboat crew who were ‘blown away’ by the generosity shown.

Adam Holmes, volunteer crew member and press officer for Skegness RNLI said: “The great people at Lace Housing presented us with a gobsmacking total.

“We’re really blown away by the generosity they’ve shown and their determination to try and raise as much as they have - a really terrific effort.”

He added: “Without this kind of support and the generosity of the public we simply couldn’t do what we do. We don’t get any government funding so it’s donations like that this put the fuel in the lifeboat tanks and the life jackets on our crew’s backs.”

Lace Housing provides specialist housing and support services for older people and vulnerable people in the Lincolnshire area.

Last September they opened Chapman Court in Scarborough Avenue, Skegness, comprising of 17 affordable retirement apartments and a holiday home for older people.

The development was named in memory of former Skegness Lifeboat member late Ron Chapman who served as a crew member for 39 years.

Skegness RNLI was Lace Housing’s chosen charity for 2017 - and the money was raised through various activities including a welly day, sponsored 10k runs, a Christmas jumper day, cake baking, raffles and games.

Nick Chambers, chief executive of LACE Housing, visited Skegness Lifeboat station recently to hand over the cheque.

He said: “We are incredibly grateful for and proud of the RNLI and the entire crew that man the Skegness lifeboat.

“Together they work tirelessly to save the lives of those who find themselves in difficulty along our coastline – a service that is reliant on our generosity. It is for this reason that we unanimously agreed to recognise the RNLI as our charity of the year for 2017 and we were delighted to make a presentation following our various fundraising activities throughout the year.”

He added: “Given our interest in Skegness, and the locality of the station to our Chapman Court development, we will continue to support the work of the lifeboat in the town.”