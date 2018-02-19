‘Risk of significant snowfall’ for eastern England predicted by Met Office as UK set to freeze

A cold snap which could see a “risk of significant snow across some southern, eastern and central parts of the country” is set to sweep across the UK from continental Europe according to Met Office forecasters.

A spokesman for the Met Office said the Outlook for Saturday February 24 to Monday March 5, was: “The weekend will be mostly dry, with frost and freezing fog patches clearing to give cold days with sunny spells. Snow flurries may develop across eastern and southern areas where a brisk easterly wind will make it feel bitterly cold.

“Into next week it is likely to turn colder with brisk easterly winds, giving a significant wind chill, especially in the south and east. This will give the risk of further snow flurries, which may become heavier and more widespread.”

The Met office outlook for Tuesday March 6 to Tuesday March 20 is: “At the start of this period it is likely to remain cold or very cold for many with widespread frost and brisk easterly winds from Continental Europe, making it feel raw. This will continue to bring the risk of significant snow across some southern, eastern and central parts of the country, whereas towards the north and west it will start drier.

“As we head through the middle of March, there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, but it may start to turn more unsettled and less cold with the wettest and mildest weather spreading in from the southwest.”