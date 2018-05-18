Right Royal day for tots in Skegness

If you went down to the woods today in Skegness you might have been surprised to see ‘Royal Wedding’ celebrations underway.

About 30 families attended the Forest Tots’ special event at the Eco Centre.

'Prince Harry' and 'Meghan Markle' join the Forest Tots Royal wedding celebration. ANL-180517-152533001

Forest Tots is a Lottery funded parent and toddler group which takes place every term time Thursday morning at the Centre.

During the Royal Wedding celebration they made crowns and played outdoors with a very special visitor – The Jolly Fisherman.

Tracy Sherwood, the group leader, said: “It was a real treat as most of the children had never met him before.

“Jolly enjoyed a look around our play space and really liked our model of the Royal Wedding cake.”

Forest Tots' Royal Wedding celebrations at the Eco Centre in Skegness. ANL-180517-152619001

If anyone is interested to know more about the Forest Tots group; they can contact Tracy on 07544177737.