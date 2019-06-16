Revised advice on the use of water in Wainfleet

Following discussions with Anglian Water and Public Health, the advice to residents in and around Wainfleet is as follows:

DRINKING AND TAP WATER

Comes from a sealed system and is absolutely safe

TOILETS

The advice is to limit as much as possible the use of your toilets because whilst this emergency continues there is reduced capacity in the sewage system. Toilets can be used however and if you experience drain blockage please contact Anglian Water in the normal way

SHOWERS

The advice is to use the shower rather than the bath and make them as brief as possible – again the waste water goes into the sewage system and as mentioned above there is reduced capacity.

WASHING MACHINES AND DISHWASHERS

These machines generate a lot of waste water, please do not use washing machines for the next week. There is a Launderette at Roman Bank

FLOODWATER

For your own safety, the advice is to stay away from standing or running floodwater. If you must drive through shallow standing floodwater, please do so slowly.

Earlier Lincolnshire Police released a photograph of the pipe work leading from Ultra High Level Pumps being fitted by Environment Agency staff at Thorpe Culvert.

More homes have been evacuated at Thorpe Culvert. today following the continued threat of flooding to the area.

Police estimate that more than 500 people from the various agencies have been involved in the operation so far.