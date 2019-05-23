RESULT: Rubbish that was attracting rats removed from property in Spilsby

Rubbish that neighbours claim was attracting rats has finally been removed from a social housing property in Spilsby.

The distraught neighbours in Woodland Avenue asked for the Standard’s help after making a number of complaints to landlords Waterloo Housing highlightling the problem.

The rubbish is spilling across the path to the entrance and is visible from the public pavement. ANL-190520-145604001

Piles of rubbish, including furniture and bags with food containers, had been left outside the property, which neighbours said had been unoccupied for weeks and is just a few hundred yards from two local schools.

Tenant Debra Bull told us she had called Waterloo Housing on several occasions - and with the weather warming up she was worried the rat problem would get even worse.

“Our neighbourhood was lovely when we moved here eight or nine years ago,” Debra recalled. “We started having problems a couple of years ago and haven’t really seen anyone at the property since around February.

“Outside there are piles of rubbish everywhere. Some of the bags have food in them so it’s no wonder they are attracting rats. If you go anywhere near the entrance it smells too.

“My partner and myself have health issues and we are just tired now of making calls to Waterloo to get something done. That’s why we have come to you (the Standard).”

Henry Hannan lives in sheltered housing opposite and said he had also seen rats.

“The place stinks,” he said. “I’ve seen rats on several occasions and we are only a couple of hundred yards from the schools. I’ve been in touch with Waterloo Housing four times and nothing has been done. It’s disgusting.”

The Standard got in touch with Waterloo Housing, now part of the Platform Housing Group, about the neighbours’ concerns. It is understood the rubbish has now been removed.

“There was a lot of activity here on Tuesday. It took three van loads to clear it,” said Henry.

Debra added: “There were a lot of people in the garden and I wondered who they were and asked what was going on. We are so pleased the place has been cleared now.”

The clearance has been confirmed by Waterloo Housing. Andrea Gray, Head of Communities and Neighbourhoods: “Although customers themselves are responsible for taking care of their gardens, in this particular case we have been working with the family to assist them in removing the rubbish from outside their home – mostly furniture items – and are pleased to report that it has now been cleared.

“As a social landlord our responsibility is to ensure that vermin do not enter into our customer’s houses.”