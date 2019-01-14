Residents of Skegness have their say on Plan for town

Councillors were out in Skegness at the weekend gathering opinion for a draft plan for the town.

Skegness Town Council are running a consultation asking the people of Skegness their views on aspects of Skegness to help inform the proposed future Skegness Neighbourhood Development Plan.

Chris Pain posts his views, watched by Mayor of Skegness Coun Sid Dennis. Photo: Barry Wilkinson. ANL-190114-104243001

A public consultation event was held in The Hildreds Shopping Centre in Lumley Road on Friday and Saturday and proved the perfect opportunity for residents to have their say.

Mayor Coun Sid Dennis, who was one of the councillors who turned out to help with the consultation, said: “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to share their views for the Neighbourhood Development Plan consultation in the Hildred’s centre on Friday and Saturday.

“It was great to see so many people getting involved to help shape the future of our town.”

Photographer Barry Wilkson was there to see how they got on.

Coun Dick Edginton engaging with the public in the Hildreds Centre, Skegness. ANL-190114-104334001

Coun Susan Blackburn chats to a resident in the Hildreds Centre, Skegness. Photo: Barry Wilkinson. ANL-190114-104309001