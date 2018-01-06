Renew or subscribe for green waste collections in East Lindsey

Residents in East Lindsey can renew or subscribe online for their green waste collection now.

For the annual fee of £40, East Lindsey District Council will provide 21 green waste collections (18 from Spring to Autumn and three throughout Winter).

Anyone who currently subscribes to the Green Waste collection service will need to re-subscribe by Friday, February 23 to ensure a seamless transition to their new subscription.

Residents can still subscribe after this date; however, the start date may be later but the cost will remain the same and 21 collections cannot be guaranteed.

The subscription period for 2018/19 will begin in March or April, depending on your collection day.

The last collection for 2017/18, for anyone who does not re-subscribe, will be during the two weeks prior to March 26.

Residents who have subscribed will receive a letter in March with full details including what time to present the bin, their collection day, and a sticker for the bin.

Subscribers are advised to check their ‘green waste calendar’, as their collection day may be changing.

Visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/greenwaste for more information or to subscribe/renew your green waste collections.

Anyone who cannot subscribe online can do so by calling 0800 08 55 037 from Monday (January 8).