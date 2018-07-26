Remembering Glenn with charity match

Tribute will be paid to the memory of a Skegness man and money raised in aid of the hospital ward which cared for him ahead of his death through a charity football match this weekend.

The game in honour of Glenn Skinner will take place at Burgh Athletic Football Club, in Marsh Lane, Burgh le Marsh, on Sunday, at 11am.

Glenn died suddenly at the start of the year from a stroke, aged 59; proceeds from the event will go to the Stroke Unit at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

Glenn’s daughter Gaynor said: “The hospital staff were fantastic and could not have done more for our Dad, and all supported me, my brother, and Mum. We feel we need to do something to thank them for all they do day in, day out.”

Glenn’s son Paul plays for Burgh Athletic and Glenn used to take team members who did not drive to away fixtures. At his funeral, players acted as pall-bearers.

Sunday’s fundraiser will also feature face painting, hook a duck, a raffle, a tombola, name the bear, a cake stall, an ice cream van, plus other hot and cold food and drinks.

l For more information, find the event on Facebook by searching for ‘charity football match in honour of Glenn Skinner’.