Relive the sensational 1960s in show coming to Skegness

The Sensational 60s Experience is coming to Skegness EMN-190411-101831001

The Sensational 60s Experience arrives at the Grand Parade venue next Saturday, November 16, at 7.30pm.

Joining Mike Pender will be other names from the 60s including The Trems (all former members of The Tremeloes), The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and The Dakotas.

A show spokesman said: “With a brand new production for 2019 celebrating their 10th anniversary, The Sensational 60s Experience brings you a three hour 60s spectacular of pure nostalgia.

“The show with the definite feel-good factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960s.

“Five legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten where you’ll find it impossible to remain in your seat.

“Whether you come to relive your childhood memories, or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, come and experience the musical phenomena of the 1960s for yourself.

“Full of timeless classics, this is the must-see 60s show for 2019.”

Tickets, priced at £28 for adults and £13 for children, are available online from www.embassytheatre.co.uk