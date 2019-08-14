Relief as ordnances found on Skegness beach are declared 'safe'

Holidaymakers on Skegness beach had a bit of a scare yesterday when two ordnances were discovered within half a mile of each other.

Humber Coastguard paged Mablethorpe and Skegness Coastguards on Tuesday morning alongside to reports of a ordnance on the beach.

A second ordnance was found further up the beach.

On arrival . the object was located, plotted and photographed. This information was the passed on to EOD.

Whilst on scene , the Coastguards were approached by a member of the public to a second item about 1/2 a mile from the first location.

A spokesman said: "Three members of the team went with the members of the public and this item was also plotted and photographed and passed to EOD.

Once EOD were on scene the items were x-rayed and deemed safe. All Teams stood down."

As always if you see a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguards