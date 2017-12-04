Reduced rates for market stalls in East Lindsey

Market stallholders can take advantage of significantly reduced rates during January and February next year.

East Lindsey District Council’s Markets at Louth, Horncastle and Spilsby take place every week and are a great way of meeting potential customers.

A stall costs just £10 per day during January and February.

Stalls are usually £15 per stall for Regular Traders and £18 for Casual Traders.

Whatever you have to sell, whether it be food, handmade items or something totally new and innovative, the markets are a great shop window to sell your goods.

Markets in Louth take place on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday each week with a farmers’ market on the fourth Wednesday of each month and a food market on the second Friday of every month.

Horncastle Market is every Thursday and Saturday with a Farmers’ Market on the second Thursday of each month.

Spilsby hold a Market every Monday with an Auction held during the warmer weather.