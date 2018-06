Punters testing their general knowledge at the red Lion have helped to raise £304 for Spilsby New Life Centre.

The pub in Market Street, Spilsby, hosted a quiz and raffle recently to raise the cash.

Local businesses which donated prizes for the raffle included Scentiments florists, Kameo Nails, Just Cuts, Four Seasons, Lamegs, Timeless Interiors, Spilsby Jewellers, Tongs, Spilsby Packaging, Cornhill Cafe, and Party and Balloon Shop.