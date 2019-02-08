Recruitment fair is just the job for seasonal work in Skegness

A recruitment fair with many job opportunities on offer will take place in Skegness later this month.

The event will be run by Job Centre Plus in collaboration with East Lindsey District Council and some of the area’s biggest employers will be there, making it an important opportunity for job seekers ahead of the 2019 tourism season.

As a tourist destination, jobs are vital in keeping the economy vibrant Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy, Coun Steve Kirk

As well as both full and part time, permanent and temporary jobs on offer, there will be recruitment and training advice, as well as information on apprenticeship and volunteering opportunities.

The Council’s Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy, Coun Steve Kirk, said: “As a tourist destination, jobs are vital in keeping the economy vibrant and the jobs fair provides a platform that brings together many employers in one place making it convenient for jobseekers”. Peter Hayes, Employment Advisor at Job Centre Plus will also be on hand to offer local employers advice and support.

The jobs fair takes place on February 20, at the Embassy Theatre, Skegness, from 10.30am to 2.30pm. Attendees can get faster access by completing a registration form, found online at: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/jobsfair