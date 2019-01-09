Recruitment drive for ‘on-call’ firefighters in Skegness

Skegness is among the county’s ‘Top 5’ fire stations launching a recruitment drive for more ‘on-call’ firefighters.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say, currently, some fire appliances are unavailable at certain times when there are not enough firefighters to staff them.

Being an on-call firefighter means people become part of a close-knit team, gain a range of new skills and can earn extra money Station Manager for Organisational Development, Andy Dixon

Skegness is part of the focus for a national on-call firefighter recruitment week, along with Brant Broughton, Grantham, Waddington and Wragby.

On average in England, 30 percent of firefighters are ‘on-call’ rather than ‘wholetime’ firefighters.

In Lincolnshire, however, this figure is around 67 percent.

Station Manager for Organisational Development, Andy Dixon, said: “Although there are other fire stations that need on-call firefighters, these are the stations currently most in need.

“On-call firefighters respond to a range of fire and rescue call-outs, and often help carry out prevention work in their local communities. Full training is provided initially, and on an ongoing basis, so no previous experience is required.

“Being an on-call firefighter means people become part of a close-knit team, gain a range of new skills and can earn extra money around existing jobs and commitments. Importantly though, they are also making a real difference within their community.”

For more information about being an on call firefighter, please visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/oncall , call 0800 3580 204 or email recruitment@lincoln.fire-uk.org