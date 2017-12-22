Record number of visitors at Gunby

A National Trust site near Spilsby is celebrating a record year for visitors with more than 40,000 people through its gates in 2017.

Gunby Hall and Gardens held several events throughout the year - from Easter egg hunts, Regency period days and open air theatres - to Halloween and Christmas themed days.

The popularity of its events has seen a 10 per cent increase in visitor numbers from the previous year.

“We’re delighted to have broken a new record with our visitor numbers this year,“ said Gunby visitor experience manager Astrid Gatenby.

“Our excellent staff team and small army of volunteers have worked their socks off to make sure visitors have a brilliant time with us. We try to keep offering something new, like changing art exhibitions in Orchard Gallery and new and popular events, to give visitors something new to come back for.”

Next year, the team at Gunby will celebrate the life of Gunby’s Emily Massingberd as part of National Trust’s national theme for 2018 ‘Women and Power’, which commemorates that a hundred years ago women got the right to vote.

Gunby Hall will now close its doors to visitors until February 10, next year.