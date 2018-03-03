RECENT NOSTALGIA: School’s international awareness award

Pupils and staff at Alford’s John Spendluffe Technology College were celebrating receiving an international awareness award 10 years ago.

The award, presented by The British Council, was given in recognition of the school’s links and work with other schools and projects overseas.

This had included a letter writing exchange with a school in Tanzania, multi-cultural days where students learnt about different cultures and got involved with practical sessions like Indian drumming and Polish dance, cultural maths, and field work in geography about local ethnicities.