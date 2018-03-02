RECENT NOSTALGIA: Raising awareness of cat charity

Here is the scene from an information day held at the Embassy Centre, in Skegness, 10 years ago to raise awareness of Cats Protection.

Volunteers from the Skegness, Spilsby and Alford Branch of Cats Protection were on hand to give advice on all aspects of caring for cats and speak about the work they do.

Branch co-ordinator Anne Stocks said: “The event was a great success and a lot of people visited us during the day.

“Our aim was to raise the profile of Cats Protection as the number one cat charity in the UK and I think we achieved that.”