RECENT NOSTALGIA: Lesson in golf for Alford students

Golf skills were taught to students for the first time at Alford John Spendluffe Technology College 10 years ago.

Golf coaches Richard Banks and Richard Spence, from Seacroft Golf Club, Skegness, visited the school to teach students about the sport.

School sports coordinator Katherine Parsons said: “We don’t teach golf at all. As part of the Skegness Coastal Sports Partnership, one of my objectives was to introduce golf to the school.

“It went really well and hopefully we will now have a regular club at lunchtimes or after school.”