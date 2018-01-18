RECENT NOSTALGIA: Campaign group hands petition to MP

A petition to stop speeding in Ingoldmells was handed to Mark Simmonds MP 10 years this week by worried residents.

The Ingoldmells Action Group had collected hundreds of signatures since the previous summer about concerns they had regarding Sea Lane, Hurdman Way, Skegness Road, Anchor Lane, and Roman Bank.

The group was not only protesting about people exceeding speed limits, but also worried the 40mph limits in Skegness Road and Anchor Lane were too high because so many pedestrians need to use them.